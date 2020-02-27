Parkway Drive Have Raised $129,544 For Australian Bushfire Relief

An absolutely amazing effort.





At the start of the year Parkway Drive revealed that they had donated $50,000 to charities that were supporting the Australian wildlife relief.



At the same time they get up a GoFundMe so that fans were able to contribute to the cause as well.



Well, the band have revealed that thanks to donations they were able to raise $129,544 for the Australian Red Cross and Wires. The figure is being split equally between the two.



An absolutely incredible effort from all involved.