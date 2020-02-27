Parkway Drive Have Raised $129,544 For Australian Bushfire Relief

At the start of the year Parkway Drive revealed that they had donated $50,000 to charities that were supporting the Australian wildlife relief.
At the same time they get up a GoFundMe so that fans were able to contribute to the cause as well.
Well, the band have revealed that thanks to donations they were able to raise $129,544 for the Australian Red Cross and Wires. The figure is being split equally between the two.
An absolutely incredible effort from all involved.
We have now closed our Bushfire Relief Fund and proud to say we raised $129.544. This will be evenly split and released to both @RedCrossAU and @WIRES_NSW. Thank you immensely for your support and raising these much needed funds with us! pic.twitter.com/MpxMMu5bb1