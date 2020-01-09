Parkway Drive Have Donated $50,000 To Australian Bushfire Relief, And Have Set Up A GoFundMe

You love to see it.

Parkway Drive have donated $50,000 to charities supporting the Australian wildfire relief, and have set up a GoFundMe for fans to contribute to the cause as well.

All funds will be split evenly between the Australian Red Cross and the Wires Wildlife Rescue.

“We have started with a pledge of $50,000 AUD and encourage our fans and metal fans alike to donate what they can," Parkway Drive have shared. "However large or small of an amount, it will all help!”

In less than 24 hours, Parkway Drive and their fans have already raised over $61,000, with a goal of reaching $250,000 overall.

Pitch in, and donate to a very good cause with Parkway Drive on GoFundMe here.