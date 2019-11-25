Visit the shop
Rocksound Issue 259 - December 2019
News

Parkway Drive Have Announced The Supports For Their European Tour

Rob Sayce
Rob Sayce 5 hours ago

This bill is STACKED.

Parkway Drive have revealed who'll be supporting them on their 2020 European Revolution Tour.

They'll be joined by Hatebreed, Stick To Your Guns and Venom Prison.
 

 

So, this is going to be as heavy as a really heavy thing.

Here's what we're in for. First up:



Then a bunch of this:



And a whole lot of this:



And finally, loads of this:



Those dates are:

APRIL

01 - HAMBURG Sporthalle
02 - LEIPZIG Arena
03 - MUNICH Olympiahalle
04 - ZURICH Samsung Hall
06 - BUDAPEST Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
07 - VIENNA Stadthalle
09 - FRANKFURT Festhalle
11 - DORTMUND Westfallenhalle
13 - LUXEMBOURG Esch-Sur-Alzette
15 - PARIS Zenith
16 - BRUSSELS Forest National
18 - LONDON Wembley Arena 

Tags:

Rock Sound Online

More Rock Sound

View More