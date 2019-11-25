Parkway Drive Have Announced The Supports For Their European Tour

This bill is STACKED.

Parkway Drive have revealed who'll be supporting them on their 2020 European Revolution Tour.



They'll be joined by Hatebreed, Stick To Your Guns and Venom Prison.



Time to drop the package. @hatebreed, @STYGoc and @Venomprison will join us on the Viva The Underdogs, European Revolution tour 2020. We're also adding another date: Esch-sur-Alzette on April 13th.

— Parkway Drive (@parkwayofficial) November 25, 2019

So, this is going to be as heavy as a really heavy thing.



Those dates are:



APRIL



01 - HAMBURG Sporthalle

02 - LEIPZIG Arena

03 - MUNICH Olympiahalle

04 - ZURICH Samsung Hall

06 - BUDAPEST Papp László Budapest Sportaréna

07 - VIENNA Stadthalle

09 - FRANKFURT Festhalle

11 - DORTMUND Westfallenhalle

13 - LUXEMBOURG Esch-Sur-Alzette

15 - PARIS Zenith

16 - BRUSSELS Forest National

18 - LONDON Wembley Arena