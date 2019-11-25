Parkway Drive Have Announced The Supports For Their European Tour

This bill is STACKED.
Parkway Drive have revealed who'll be supporting them on their 2020 European Revolution Tour.
They'll be joined by Hatebreed, Stick To Your Guns and Venom Prison.
Time to drop the package. �� @hatebreed, @STYGoc and @Venomprison will join us on the Viva The Underdogs, European Revolution tour 2020. We’re also adding another date: Esch-sur-Alzette ���� on April 13th.
Tickets at https://t.co/CbV7JFhSR5 pic.twitter.com/O1WGHeIgvP
— Parkway Drive (@parkwayofficial) November 25, 2019
So, this is going to be as heavy as a really heavy thing.
Here's what we're in for. First up:
Then a bunch of this:
And a whole lot of this:
And finally, loads of this:
Those dates are:
APRIL
01 - HAMBURG Sporthalle
02 - LEIPZIG Arena
03 - MUNICH Olympiahalle
04 - ZURICH Samsung Hall
06 - BUDAPEST Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
07 - VIENNA Stadthalle
09 - FRANKFURT Festhalle
11 - DORTMUND Westfallenhalle
13 - LUXEMBOURG Esch-Sur-Alzette
15 - PARIS Zenith
16 - BRUSSELS Forest National
18 - LONDON Wembley Arena
