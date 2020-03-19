Visit the shop
Rocksound April 2020 - Issue 263
Parkway Drive Have Announced Rescheduled ‘Viva The Underdogs’ EU + UK Dates

Rob Sayce
Rob Sayce 3 hours ago

They'll be hitting some huge venues a little later than planned.

Parkway Drive have announced that their Viva The Underdogs EU and UK dates have been postponed until November and December.

All shows have been replaced, except the Budapest and Paaspop dates. 

Stick To Your Guns and Venom Prison weren't able to join the new dates, so Crystal Lake will be joining Hatebreed in support.
 


The new dates are:

NOVEMBER

13 - MUNICH Olympiahalle
15 - ESCH-SUR-ALZETTE Rockhalle
17 - LEIPZIG Arena
19 - LONDON Wembley Arena
22 - BRUSSELS Forest National
25 - FRANKFURT Festhalle
27 - PARIS Zenith
29 - VIENNA Stadthalle

DECEMBER

01 - ZURICH Samsung Hall
03 - HAMBURG Sporthale
05 - DORTMUND Westfalenhalle

