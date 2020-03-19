Parkway Drive Have Announced Rescheduled ‘Viva The Underdogs’ EU + UK Dates

They'll be hitting some huge venues a little later than planned.
Parkway Drive have announced that their Viva The Underdogs EU and UK dates have been postponed until November and December.
All shows have been replaced, except the Budapest and Paaspop dates.
Stick To Your Guns and Venom Prison weren't able to join the new dates, so Crystal Lake will be joining Hatebreed in support.
To all our European fans,
�� https://t.co/CbV7JFhSR5 pic.twitter.com/dpHrNqSJF0
— Parkway Drive (@parkwayofficial) March 19, 2020
To all our European fans,
�� https://t.co/CbV7JFhSR5 pic.twitter.com/dpHrNqSJF0
The new dates are:
NOVEMBER
13 - MUNICH Olympiahalle
15 - ESCH-SUR-ALZETTE Rockhalle
17 - LEIPZIG Arena
19 - LONDON Wembley Arena
22 - BRUSSELS Forest National
25 - FRANKFURT Festhalle
27 - PARIS Zenith
29 - VIENNA Stadthalle
DECEMBER
01 - ZURICH Samsung Hall
03 - HAMBURG Sporthale
05 - DORTMUND Westfalenhalle
Get Rock Sound to your inbox, every week. Sign up for free now.