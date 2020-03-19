Parkway Drive Have Announced Rescheduled ‘Viva The Underdogs’ EU + UK Dates

They'll be hitting some huge venues a little later than planned.

Parkway Drive have announced that their Viva The Underdogs EU and UK dates have been postponed until November and December.



All shows have been replaced, except the Budapest and Paaspop dates.



Stick To Your Guns and Venom Prison weren't able to join the new dates, so Crystal Lake will be joining Hatebreed in support.





The new dates are:



NOVEMBER



13 - MUNICH Olympiahalle

15 - ESCH-SUR-ALZETTE Rockhalle

17 - LEIPZIG Arena

19 - LONDON Wembley Arena

22 - BRUSSELS Forest National

25 - FRANKFURT Festhalle

27 - PARIS Zenith

29 - VIENNA Stadthalle



DECEMBER



01 - ZURICH Samsung Hall

03 - HAMBURG Sporthale

05 - DORTMUND Westfalenhalle



