Paramore’s Hayley Williams Releases Debut Solo Single ‘Simmer’

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams has given fans the first taste of her solo project with new single 'Simmer'.

Co-written by her bandmate Taylor York and touring bassist Joey Howard, the track premiered this evening (January 22) with an accompanying dramatic music video directed by Warren Fu who previously worked on Paramore's promo clip for 'Rose-Colored Boy'.

Speaking about the track, Williams said "I’m so ready and so incredibly humbled to get to share this project. Making it was a scary, empowering experience. Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing PETALS FOR ARMOR. And I was able to get my hands a little dirtier than usual when it came to instrumentation. I’m in a band with my favorite musicians so I never really feel the need to step into a role as a player when it comes to Paramore records. This project, however, benefited from a little bit of musical naïveté and rawness and so I experimented quite a bit more."

"I made this with some of the closest people to me. Their respective talents really shine bright throughout the record. I like to think we all make each other better and the result is something that sounds and FEELS exactly as I’d hoped it would. Now that it’s time to put it all out there, I can finally exhale. I’m excited to let people in to experience a different side of myself that I’ve only very recently become familiar with."

Hayley has been teasing this new music for the last few weeks, with the phrase 'Petals For Armor', taken from the 'Simmer' lyrics, appearing online alongside a series of posters and Instagram videos. The project was first announced in a thank you message on social media in December, revealing that we would be getting the first taste of it in January: