Paramore's 'Crushcrushcrush' has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.



It's the 8th song by the band to reach such a milestone. Wanna know what the other seven are?



They are 'Ignorance', 'Still Into You', 'Hard Times', Ain't It Fun', 'Misery Business', 'The Only Exception' and 'That's What You Get'!



So 'Crushcrushcrush' appears on 2007's 'Riot!', which itself has been streamed over 715 million times.



Phew.



Anyway, here's the forever iconic video for ya:







