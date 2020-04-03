Paper Mill Have Released A Party-Starting Video For Their New Song

Time to 'Get Real'.





Paper Mill have released their second ever song with a balloon-littered video.



Vocalist Matt Rider had this to say about the song's themes:



"I feel like my generation are expected, or even want to grow up, but we don't all have the opportunity to live 'adult' lives. We still live in shared houses, bouncing from job to job. It's not what I thought being an adult would look like. I wrote Get Real looking back on the summer after I turned 19, and looking forward into this strange adulthood that I still haven't quite worked out."



"Production wise, this song and sound is something I’m really proud of," Guitarist Ben Sansom added. "I just tried to capture that live frantic sound in what we’re all playing a little rough around the edges but I love it! In regards to the video, we worked with my bro Alex Sansom and Fraser Taylor to create a slightly twisted kids party with some very grown up boring prizes. All in all it’s all come out great and something we’re all really proud of!”



Have a watch below:







The track follows on from their debut single 'Bruce' which you can also check out below:



