Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Has Revealed That The Band Are Working On Some “Heavy And Nuts” Music

"This time has definitely stirred up something in the band that's coming out really cool in the music".





Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix has revealed that the band have been working on the follow up to 2019's 'Who Do You Trust?'



In a new interview with Zippo Encore, Jacoby reveals what they have been up...



"We went in for a second round of songwriting, and now we have, I think, seven or eight pieces of music for the next record. And we're feeling good. We're gonna be in the studio, I think probably in July/August time, cutting the new record and finishing up an album before September, I would think.



"And later on in the year, we're gonna be dropping a new track. We've got a new record coming at the top of 2021."



He then went on to explain what shape the songs are taking...



"The stuff we're writing right now is fucking on fire, dude. Some of it's just heavy and nuts and just aggressive with these massive, big, pummeling riffs. And then there's other stuff that's that kind of experimental all over the place type stuff.



We wrote this other song, like a ballad, where it's just guitar and vocals, and it's so stirring and emotional. This time has definitely stirred up something in the band that's coming out really cool in the music."



When pressed on what has actually been inspiring him, he had this to say:



"For me, I've had some time for introspection, looking inside again. As I pull back the layers of myself as I grow older, I always find these little dark corners that I've gotta clear out. Honestly, I've gone back and listened to some of the lyrics I'm writing, and I'm going, 'I'm putting it all out there.' It's almost like this time has gotten me in a space with no filter. Just lay it all out and I think that's important.



Though it's also inspired by the world around us and we're writing music that feels hopeful. I really feel that there are few song that have this fun hopeful vibe too and we haven't had that in our music. I'm ready for some of that too, because I'm a pretty happy, joyous dude that's got my dark corners and my dark edges but I also know how to have a good time, so I wanna make music that lifts people up as well. So I think that balance between the two is gonna make this next record special."



Well there we go!



You can check out the full interview below:







The band released a video for 'Feel Like Home', celebrating some of the little things in life at this strange time:







You can pick up 'Who Do You Trust?' on lovely coloured vinyl from our mates over at EMP from right HERE





