Papa Roach Are Planning On Playing Some ‘Infest’ Anniversary Shows

The album is celebrating it's 20th birthday this year.





It's been 20 years since Papa Roach released their iconic second record 'Infest', so it seems like a suitable time to celebrate.



Well celebrate is exactly what they're planning on doing.



In an interview with Linea Rock, vocalist Jacoby Shaddix revealed that there are plenty of plans in the pipeline to pay homage to the band's major label debut.



"We've done some really cool things in the studio around some of the previous recordings and we have some awesome stuff to release throughout the year. We're going to celebrate this album for sure 100% definitely.



Then also we have some announcements about some live shows that we're going to do to celebrate the album as well.



I can't let the cat out of the bag completely but we've got to celebrate it. That's a cult classic and a best seller right there!"



Sounds pretty cool right?



'Infest' was released on April 25 2000 and was certified Triple-Platinum on July 18 2001.



It also, of course, features the absolute classic 'Last Resort', which you can revisit below:



