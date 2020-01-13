Panic! At The Disco’s ‘High Hopes’ Was Officially One Of The Biggest Radio Hits Of 2019

Congratulations to Mr Disco.

We all know that Panic! At The Disco's 2018 mega-hit dominated the charts all the way through 2019 - but now we have quantifiable proof that it was one of the biggest songs in North America last year.

Billboard have run the numbers from Nielsen soundscan, and 'High Hopes' is officially the third biggest radio hit in the US in 2019. The data is quantified based on average listeners per radio play of the songs - Billboard measures audience impressions by cross-referencing plays with Nielsen Audio audience date, which means that a play of a song on a top-rated New York station at 8 a.m. on a Monday has more listeners (audience) than an overnight weekend play in a smaller city.

Overall in 2019, Panic! At The Disco's 'High Hopes' recorded 3.268 billion audience impressions on the radio in 2019, making it the third biggest radio hit of the year. It sits behind the Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker' with 3.486 billion, and Khalid's 'Talk' with 3.321 billion.

A huge effort!

Also, if 'High Hopes' holds on to the top spot on the Billboard Hot Rock Songs chart this week, it's held the top spot for an entire YEAR. And that's not including the several weeks that 'High Hopes' was dethroned by 'Hey Look Ma, I Made It'. Basically, Panic! At The Disco has been at number one in the Hot Rock Songs Chart since October 2018, but 'High Hopes' has been at number one consistently for an entire year this week.

Incredible scenes.