Just hours before doors were set to open in Glasgow, Palaye Royale's show tonight has been cancelled. Refunds are available from the point of purchase.

The band have shared a short statement on Twitter explaining the cancellation, sharing, "The show is cancelled due to someone behind a desk. Our hearts are broken. We set up, we came all this way; you the fans sold it out. Don’t know who held responsible but this is just ridiculous. We love you all, we are doing a free meet and greet/ acoustic show near the venue."

They continued, "Since some people won’t be here before doors we will be outside meeting everyone, regardless how long it takes."

Guitarist Sebastian Danzig has also shared a statement, "My heart is broken. 1 person has ruined the night for everyone. Why wait till 1 hour before doors to cancel? Was this planned? We only care for our fans and our family. The stage is set and this is coming to this? So sad."

Additionally, the official Twitter account for Gigs in Scotland has shared a statement about the cancellation, which you can read in full below:

"IMPORTANT INFORMATION - Due to being unable to reach an agreement between the promoter and artist about the artist’s performance, tonight’s Palaye Royale show has been cancelled due to a potential risk to public safety. Refunds are available from point of purchase."