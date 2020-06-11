Palaye Royale Release Statement Following Misconduct Allegations Against One Of Their Touring Band

"Daniel Curcio no longer works for Palaye Royale."





Palaye Royale have released a statement following online allegations of misconduct against their touring bassist Daniel Curcio.



The band also stated that Curcio no longer works for Palaye Royale.



You can read the full statement below:



"Palaye Royale have always been the three members. We are extremely disappointed in the actions of one of our touring musicians.



His decisions are not in any way a reflection on us, we have worked our whole lives to achieve where we are today.



Under no circumstances will we allow misconduct to anyone especially our fans; safety is our number one priority.



Please note; Daniel Curcio no longer works for Palaye Royale."



