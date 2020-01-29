Visit the shop
Palaye Royale Play A Free Show On The Streets Of Los Angeles

James Wilson-Taylor
James Wilson-Taylor 3 hours ago

The band performed for the fans right on the sidewalk.

Palaye Royale played a special free acoustic show for fans in LA yesterday (January 28).

The band announced on social media that they would be performing at 4pm local time on the corner of Hollywood Blvd & La Brea:

 

 

Exciting stuff.

They have sinced shared clips on Twitter from fans who were lucky enough to be there. 

Check out some of the fan footage below:

 

 

The band have just announced a full North American tour in support of their upcoming third album 'The Bastards', which will begin in Sacremento on April 17.

Prior to this, they will hit the UK and Ireland next month.

Check out Palaye Royale's UK and Irish tour dates below:

FEBRUARY

16 - DUBLIN Button Factory
17 - BELFAST Oh Yeah Center
18 - GLASGOW Garage
19 - MANCHESTER O2 Ritz
21 - LONDON O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
23 - BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute 2

