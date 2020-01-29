Palaye Royale Play A Free Show On The Streets Of Los Angeles

The band performed for the fans right on the sidewalk.

Palaye Royale played a special free acoustic show for fans in LA yesterday (January 28).

The band announced on social media that they would be performing at 4pm local time on the corner of Hollywood Blvd & La Brea:

Free acoustic show.



4p in Los Angeles.



Hollywood Blvd & La Brea



See you there. x#PalayeRoyale #LiveNation pic.twitter.com/1zNGs5D4Iw — Palaye Royale (@PalayeRoyale) January 28, 2020

Exciting stuff.

They have sinced shared clips on Twitter from fans who were lucky enough to be there.

Check out some of the fan footage below:

got a photo w/ @RemingtonLeith at golden hour. so that’s cool.



love, laugh, love @PalayeRoyale for doing a super last minute sunset show. they really do love their fans more than anything else. ���� pic.twitter.com/efmIySQnSu — Brooke Cuzick (@BrookeCuzick) January 29, 2020

The band have just announced a full North American tour in support of their upcoming third album 'The Bastards', which will begin in Sacremento on April 17.

Prior to this, they will hit the UK and Ireland next month.

Check out Palaye Royale's UK and Irish tour dates below:

FEBRUARY

16 - DUBLIN Button Factory

17 - BELFAST Oh Yeah Center

18 - GLASGOW Garage

19 - MANCHESTER O2 Ritz

21 - LONDON O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

23 - BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute 2