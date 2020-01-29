Palaye Royale Play A Free Show On The Streets Of Los Angeles

The band performed for the fans right on the sidewalk.
Palaye Royale played a special free acoustic show for fans in LA yesterday (January 28).
The band announced on social media that they would be performing at 4pm local time on the corner of Hollywood Blvd & La Brea:
Free acoustic show.
4p in Los Angeles.
Hollywood Blvd & La Brea
See you there. x#PalayeRoyale #LiveNation pic.twitter.com/1zNGs5D4Iw
— Palaye Royale (@PalayeRoyale) January 28, 2020
Free acoustic show.
4p in Los Angeles.
Hollywood Blvd & La Brea
See you there. x#PalayeRoyale #LiveNation pic.twitter.com/1zNGs5D4Iw
View this post on Instagram
Soldiers of the Royal Council aka our little ducklings marching through Hollywood Blvd. We love this family. Thank you for always being by our sides.��
A post shared by Palaye Royale (@palayeroyale) on Jan 28, 2020 at 8:14pm PST
Soldiers of the Royal Council aka our little ducklings marching through Hollywood Blvd. We love this family. Thank you for always being by our sides.��
A post shared by Palaye Royale (@palayeroyale) on Jan 28, 2020 at 8:14pm PST
Exciting stuff.
They have sinced shared clips on Twitter from fans who were lucky enough to be there.
Check out some of the fan footage below:
Part of @PalayeRoyale acoustic concert. @EmersonBarrett @SebastianDanzig @RemingtonLeith Thank you for an awesome acoustic songs!!! ❤️��❤️��❤️��❤️�� This was the best day of my life! pic.twitter.com/UQZ6ctbu4q
— ��w̸��ᏨUᎠᎶᎽ��S̶t̶r̶a̶y̶��◢ ◤ (@royalmaniax) January 29, 2020
Part of @PalayeRoyale acoustic concert. @EmersonBarrett @SebastianDanzig @RemingtonLeith Thank you for an awesome acoustic songs!!! ❤️��❤️��❤️��❤️�� This was the best day of my life! pic.twitter.com/UQZ6ctbu4q
got a photo w/ @RemingtonLeith at golden hour. so that’s cool.
love, laugh, love @PalayeRoyale for doing a super last minute sunset show. they really do love their fans more than anything else. ���� pic.twitter.com/efmIySQnSu
— Brooke Cuzick (@BrookeCuzick) January 29, 2020
got a photo w/ @RemingtonLeith at golden hour. so that’s cool.
love, laugh, love @PalayeRoyale for doing a super last minute sunset show. they really do love their fans more than anything else. ���� pic.twitter.com/efmIySQnSu
The band have just announced a full North American tour in support of their upcoming third album 'The Bastards', which will begin in Sacremento on April 17.
Prior to this, they will hit the UK and Ireland next month.
Check out Palaye Royale's UK and Irish tour dates below:
FEBRUARY
16 - DUBLIN Button Factory
17 - BELFAST Oh Yeah Center
18 - GLASGOW Garage
19 - MANCHESTER O2 Ritz
21 - LONDON O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
23 - BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute 2
Get Rock Sound to your inbox, every week. Sign up for free now.