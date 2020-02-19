Palaye Royale Have Released A Statement Regarding Last Night’s Cancelled Show

The gig in Glasgow was pulled just hours before doors opened.





Last night just hours before doors were set to open, Palaye Royale's show at The Garage in Glasgow was cancelled and refunds were made available from points of purchase.



The band shared a short statement on Twitter saying that "The show is cancelled due to someone behind a desk. Our hearts are broken. We set up, we came all this way; you the fans sold it out. Don’t know who held responsible but this is just ridiculous. We love you all, we are doing a free meet and greet/ acoustic show near the venue."



The show is cancelled due to someone behind a desk.



Our hearts are broken. We set up, we came all this way; you the fans sold it out.



Don’t know who held responsible but this is just ridiculous. We love you all, we are doing a free meet and greet/ acoustic show near the venue. https://t.co/DiMU91iuzd — Palaye Royale (@PalayeRoyale) February 18, 2020



Additionally the Twitter account Gigs in Scotland tweeted about the show saying:



"IMPORTANT INFORMATION - Due to being unable to reach an agreement between the promoter and artist about the artist’s performance, tonight’s Palaye Royale show has been cancelled due to a potential risk to public safety. Refunds are available from point of purchase."



IMPORTANT INFORMATION - Due to being unable to reach an agreement between the promoter and artist about the artist’s performance, tonight’s Palaye Royale show has been cancelled due to a potential risk to public safety. Refunds are available from point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/ACLsoQAYZr — Gigs in Scotland (@gigsinscotland) February 18, 2020



Now the band have released a full statement explaining that they were "approached before doors by the promoters asking that we tone down our performance" and were later "notified by the venue that they decided to cancel the show, and that was the final decision".



You can read the full statement below:



“We want to apologize to our fans for the abrupt cancellation of the sold-out show at the Garage in Glasgow tonight. Hoping the acoustic show and meeting you all made up for this. x



We were approached before doors by the promoters asking that we tone down our performance for the event and not have Remington go out the crowd or climb on any balconies. This is something we partake in on almost all our shows, and we asked about the normal disclaimer to sign that releases the venue of any responsibility. They provided us with the waiver, and we signed it. We even offered to have them hold our pay in the promise that we would give a safe show for our fans. Palaye Royale is very passionate about our performance, and of course, were upset with being told that we had to restrict it, but we were in the full mindset to correctly resolve this.



Shortly after signing the agreement, they informed us that they would still not allow us to perform the full scope of our show, so we reached out to our management/agent team to discuss a solution for all the parties involved. During that ongoing discussion with our team, our tour manager was notified by the venue that they decided to cancel the show, and that was the final decision. No attempts were made by the venue to our team to resolve the issue properly. The decision was made. It was over.



We are very disappointed with this decision and feel genuinely sorry for everyone that traveled tonight to see us. Our main goal is to provide a fun and interactive show for our paying fans, and want nothing more. On a positive note, we were happy to be able to perform an impromptu acoustic set outside of the venue to those that stayed. We want to thank the staff and security of the venue for helping with that when they didn’t have to. We are told that all fans will be refunded, and again, we are truly sorry for the inconvenience. We plan on providing the best performance possible for all the other upcoming scheduled shows and will work with each venue to make sure the fans get what they came to see. With much love to everyone, thank you for your support.”



The band are currently on tour around the UK before heading into Europe.



The full list of dates is below:



FEBRUARY

19 - MANCHESTER O2 Ritz

21 - LONDON O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

23 - BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute 2

24 - BRISTOL SWX

26 - HAMBURG Uebel & Gefährlich

27 - AMSTERDAM Paradiso

28 - ANTWERP Zappa

29 - PARIS La Maroquinerie

MARCH

02 - COLOGNE Stollwerck

04 - BERLIN Lido

05 - COPENHAGEN Pumpehuset

06 - OSLO Parkteatret

07 - STOCKHOLM Fryshuset Klubben

09 - LEIPZIG Werk 2 Halle D

10 - WARSAW Proxima

11 - PRAGUE Lucerna Music Bar

12 - BUDAPEST A38

14 - VIENNA Flex

15 - MUNICH Technikum

17 - ZURICH Plaza

18 - MILAN Santeria Toascana

19 - LYON Hard Rock Cafe

20 - BARCELONA Razzamatazz 2

21 - MADRID Caracol

24 - KYIV Bel Etage Event Club

26 - ST. PETERSBURG Mod CLub

27 - MOSCOW The 1930