Palaye Royale Have Announced A Second Leg Of The Bastards Tour

After weeks of teasing and hyping, Palaye Royale have officially announced the North American leg of their world tour, in support of their upcoming album 'The Bastards'.
The Bastards Tour will be hitting 27 cities across the US and Canada, kicking of proceedings this April in Sacramento, and wrap it all up in Los Angeles on May 29. It's really quite the comprehensive tour.
Check out the full list of tour dates below:
APRIL
17 - SACRAMENTO
19 - VANCOUVER
20 - PORTLAND
21 - SEATTLE
22 - BOISE
24 - SALT LAKE CITY
25 - DENVER
26 - OMAHA
29 - MINNEAPOLIS
MAY
01 - CINCINNATI
03 - CHICAGO
05 - PITTSBURGH
06 - DETROIT
07 - CLEVELAND
08 - TORONTO
10 - NEW YORK
14 - BOSTON
15 - PHILADELPHIA
16 - BALTIMORE
17 - CHARLOTTE
18 - NASHVILLE
20 - ORLANDO
21 - ATLANTA
23 - DALLAS
24 - HOUSTON
27 - PHOENIX
29 - LOS ANGELES
Before they hit North America, Palaye are set to tour Europe and the UK from next month - and have also announced a series of pop-up shops during the tour.
The pop-up shops will offer UK and European fans the opportunity to pick up a host of special edition items, including some never before seen items, exclusive to the pop-ups. During the pop-up, Palaye Royale will also be hosting signings, acoustic sets, meet and greets, and pyjama parties.
Announcing the pop-up shops on Twitter, Palaye Royale shared "Bastards x Barrett Pop-Up Shops will be hosted in London, Amsterdam & Paris. Including brand new items from our clothing line, collectors artwork, and never before seen in store exclusive products. More information will be revealed the closer we get to tour including the store aggress, the specific times for signings, in store acoustic shows and even pyjama parties."
They continued, "Finally a chance for European fans to get special edition items without having to pay for shipping fees! (Don’t worry North America, the Pop-Up Shops will be announced alongside the tour dates)."
Check out the full list of pop-up shop dates below:
FEBRUARY
20 - LONDON
21 - LONDON
22 - LONDON
27 - AMSTERDAM
29 - PARIS