Palaye Royale Have Announced A Second Leg Of The Bastards Tour

The Bastards are hitting the road.

After weeks of teasing and hyping, Palaye Royale have officially announced the North American leg of their world tour, in support of their upcoming album 'The Bastards'.

The Bastards Tour will be hitting 27 cities across the US and Canada, kicking of proceedings this April in Sacramento, and wrap it all up in Los Angeles on May 29. It's really quite the comprehensive tour.

Check out the full list of tour dates below:

APRIL

17 - SACRAMENTO

19 - VANCOUVER

20 - PORTLAND

21 - SEATTLE

22 - BOISE

24 - SALT LAKE CITY

25 - DENVER

26 - OMAHA

29 - MINNEAPOLIS

MAY

01 - CINCINNATI

03 - CHICAGO

05 - PITTSBURGH

06 - DETROIT

07 - CLEVELAND

08 - TORONTO

10 - NEW YORK

14 - BOSTON

15 - PHILADELPHIA

16 - BALTIMORE

17 - CHARLOTTE

18 - NASHVILLE

20 - ORLANDO

21 - ATLANTA

23 - DALLAS

24 - HOUSTON

27 - PHOENIX

29 - LOS ANGELES

Before they hit North America, Palaye are set to tour Europe and the UK from next month - and have also announced a series of pop-up shops during the tour.

The pop-up shops will offer UK and European fans the opportunity to pick up a host of special edition items, including some never before seen items, exclusive to the pop-ups. During the pop-up, Palaye Royale will also be hosting signings, acoustic sets, meet and greets, and pyjama parties.

Announcing the pop-up shops on Twitter, Palaye Royale shared "Bastards x Barrett Pop-Up Shops will be hosted in London, Amsterdam & Paris. Including brand new items from our clothing line, collectors artwork, and never before seen in store exclusive products. More information will be revealed the closer we get to tour including the store aggress, the specific times for signings, in store acoustic shows and even pyjama parties."

They continued, "Finally a chance for European fans to get special edition items without having to pay for shipping fees! (Don’t worry North America, the Pop-Up Shops will be announced alongside the tour dates)."

Check out the full list of pop-up shop dates below:

FEBRUARY

20 - LONDON

21 - LONDON

22 - LONDON

27 - AMSTERDAM

29 - PARIS

MARCH

01 - PARIS