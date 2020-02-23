Visit the shop
Palaye Royale Have Announced A New Venue For Their Previously Cancelled Show

Jack Rogers 10 hours ago

Refunds for the previous show at Birmingham's O2 Institute are available from point of purchase.



Last night Palaye Royale revealed that their show at the O2 Institute in Birmingham, scheduled to take place today, had been cancelled. 

The band tweeted the news saying that their "hearts were broken" and that the reason for the cancellation was "Palaye Royale being a risk to the audience”.
 


After a last minute scramble, the band have now announced that they will play a full show tonight at KK's Steel Mill in Wolverhampton.

Tickets for the previous show are no longer valid and refunds are available from point of purchase. 

Tickets for the new show are available now from HERE.
 

