Palaye Royale Have Announced A New Venue For Their Previously Cancelled Show

Last night Palaye Royale revealed that their show at the O2 Institute in Birmingham, scheduled to take place today, had been cancelled.



The band tweeted the news saying that their "hearts were broken" and that the reason for the cancellation was "Palaye Royale being a risk to the audience”.



Our hearts are broken.



Birmingham show has been cancelled due to “Palaye Royale being a risk to the audience”.



This is not okay - we are truly sorry.



Scrambling to book another venue for tomorrow night.; details coming.



Some ONE individual is stripping us all of happiness. https://t.co/MtO01f0RzB — Palaye Royale (@PalayeRoyale) February 22, 2020



After a last minute scramble, the band have now announced that they will play a full show tonight at KK's Steel Mill in Wolverhampton.



Tickets for the previous show are no longer valid and refunds are available from point of purchase.



Tickets for the new show are available now from HERE.

