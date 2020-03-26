Visit the shop
Palaye Royale Have Announced A Livestream For This Weekend

Rob Sayce 2 hours ago

Palaye Royale have announced another Lonely With Palaye Royale livestream for this weekend.

It's a talk show, acoustic show, magic show and game show rolled into one, and will be happening this Saturday, March 28 at 3pm PST.

You can tweet questions to the band with the #lonelywithpalayeroyale hashtag, your name and where you're from.
 


Palaye's new album 'The Bastards' is set for release on May 29, via Sumerian Records.

Watch their powerful video for latest single 'Lonely' here:

