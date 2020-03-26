Palaye Royale Have Announced A Livestream For This Weekend

It's a talk show, acoustic show, magic show and game show rolled into one.

Palaye Royale have announced another Lonely With Palaye Royale livestream for this weekend.



It's a talk show, acoustic show, magic show and game show rolled into one, and will be happening this Saturday, March 28 at 3pm PST.



You can tweet questions to the band with the #lonelywithpalayeroyale hashtag, your name and where you're from.



Join us this Saturday, March 28th at 3p PST for another eventful “Lonely With Palaye Royale” live stream.



Want us to answer your questions?

Tweet your questions with your name, where you are from and #lonelywithpalayeroyale.



See you Saturday! x



Artwork: @emeryelizabeth__ pic.twitter.com/MZEgY5raid — Palaye Royale (@PalayeRoyale) March 26, 2020



Palaye's new album 'The Bastards' is set for release on May 29, via Sumerian Records.



Watch their powerful video for latest single 'Lonely' here:



