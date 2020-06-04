Palaye Royale Are Set To Host A Livestream This Weekend In Support of Black Lives Matter

"We are currently living through a moment where every single person must use their voice and platform to demand justice and stand up to inequality."





Palaye Royale have revealed that they will be hosting a livestream this weekend in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. All proceeds from the stream are to be donated to an organisation which has yet to be announced.



Details of the time the stream will start and where you can watch it are yet to be revealed.



The band have paused on all promotion of their new album 'The Bastards' to focus on "achieving justice and change".



You can read a full statement from the band below:



"May 29th was meant to be start of one of the most important weeks of our career thus far due to the release of our new album, The Bastards. Due to the tragic events that have escalated in the United States and now the world we made the easy decision of switching all our focus, efforts and purpose to trying to make a small change by going to peaceful protest and stopping all promotion about our album to bring all attention to something much bigger than us. We are done with the racists agenda of America and have been for all our lives.



With this all being said we appreciate the love and support you all have shown towards Black Lives Matter. Your voices are loud, they are being heard - the movement can’t and won’t stop here. We need to be the change for all future generations to follow.



“We are currently living through a moment where every single person must use their voice and platform to demand justice and stand up to inequality. At this time we will be postponing any content about ourselves and the album, only focusing on achieving justice and change!



This must be talked about, we have the power for revolution. Choose love over hate, compassion over ego, kindness instead of racism. Treat each other with respect, help one another and stay safe.” - Palaye Royale"



May 29th was meant to be start of one of the most important weeks of our career thus far due to the release of our new album, The Bastards.



Due to the tragic events that have escalated in the United States and now the world we made the easy decision of switching all our focus... pic.twitter.com/qDPQfEVzpi — Palaye Royale (@PalayeRoyale) June 3, 2020

efforts and purpose to trying to make a small change by going to peaceful protest and stopping all promotion about our album to bring all attention to something much bigger than us.



We are done with the racists agenda of America and have been for all our lives. pic.twitter.com/1N2rep9lsK — Palaye Royale (@PalayeRoyale) June 3, 2020

With this all being said we appreciate the love and support you all have shown towards Black Lives Matter. Your voices are loud, they are being heard - the movement can’t and won’t stop here. We need to be the change for all future generations to follow. pic.twitter.com/mPZU6OZrmJ — Palaye Royale (@PalayeRoyale) June 3, 2020

“We are currently living through a moment where every single person must use their voice and platform to demand justice and stand up to inequality. At this time we will be postponing any content about ourselves and the album, only focusing on achieving justice and change! pic.twitter.com/yvqLxKIMz2 — Palaye Royale (@PalayeRoyale) June 3, 2020

This must be talked about, we have the power for revolution. Choose love over hate, compassion over ego, kindness instead of racism. Treat each other with respect, help one another and stay safe.” - Palaye Royale — Palaye Royale (@PalayeRoyale) June 3, 2020



You can learn about the Black Live Matter movement, including how you can help and donate, at https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co/