Palaye Royale Are Rescheduling Some Of Their Upcoming Shows

Coronavirus has interrupted more touring plans.





Palaye Royale have announced that they will be rescheduling some of their upcoming shows in Europe.



The band were set to play Prague, Vienna and Milan but will now work on playing the cities at a later date.



You can read the full statement below:



"Due to Coronavirus we are deeply sorry to inform you all that Prague, Vienna and Milan are all being rescheduled.



Something completely out of our hands but we are doing our best to give you a rescheduled date, Give us a few days to figure this out.



We love you all - thank you"



These are the three affected dates:



MARCH



11 - PRAGUE Lucerna Music Bar

14 - VIENNA Flex

18 - MILAN Santeria Toascana

