Palaye Royale Announce Rescheduled European Tour Dates

They will return this August.
Palaye Royale have announced details of their rescheduled tour dates.
The band were forced to bring their 'The Bastards' tour to an early close due to the coronavirus outbreak. They will now return to Europe for a series of rescheduled shows in August and September.
Palaye Royale will play the following dates:
AUGUST
19 - MILAN, IT Circolo Magnolia
24 - MUNICH, DE Technikum
26 - ZURICH, CH Plaza
28 - PRAGUE, CZ Lucerna Music Bar
31 - BARCELONA, ES Razzmatazz
SEPTEMBER
01 - MADRID, ES Sala Cool
03 - MOSCOW, RU The 1930
04 - ST PETERSBURG, RU Akakao
06 - KIEV, UA Beletage Event Club
Tickets are on sale now at palayeroyale.com
The Bastards World Tour Europe dates have been rescheduled! Vienna, Austria will also be announced soon. We’ll see you in August/September. x
All tickets previously purchased will be honored and you can purchase tickets for these shows at https://t.co/7qgR4T77yO. pic.twitter.com/D36tqigRta
— Palaye Royale (@PalayeRoyale) March 19, 2020
