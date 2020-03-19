Visit the shop
Palaye Royale Announce Rescheduled European Tour Dates

James Wilson-Taylor 3 hours ago

They will return this August.

Palaye Royale have announced details of their rescheduled tour dates.

The band were forced to bring their 'The Bastards' tour to an early close due to the coronavirus outbreak. They will now return to Europe for a series of rescheduled shows in August and September.

Palaye Royale will play the following dates:


AUGUST

19 - MILAN, IT Circolo Magnolia
24 - MUNICH, DE Technikum
26 - ZURICH, CH Plaza
28 - PRAGUE, CZ Lucerna Music Bar
31 - BARCELONA, ES Razzmatazz

SEPTEMBER

01 - MADRID, ES Sala Cool
03 - MOSCOW, RU The 1930
04 - ST PETERSBURG, RU Akakao
06 - KIEV, UA Beletage Event Club
 

Tickets are on sale now at palayeroyale.com

