Palaye Royale Announce Rescheduled European Tour Dates

They will return this August.

Palaye Royale have announced details of their rescheduled tour dates.

The band were forced to bring their 'The Bastards' tour to an early close due to the coronavirus outbreak. They will now return to Europe for a series of rescheduled shows in August and September.

Palaye Royale will play the following dates:



AUGUST



19 - MILAN, IT Circolo Magnolia

24 - MUNICH, DE Technikum

26 - ZURICH, CH Plaza

28 - PRAGUE, CZ Lucerna Music Bar

31 - BARCELONA, ES Razzmatazz



SEPTEMBER



01 - MADRID, ES Sala Cool

03 - MOSCOW, RU The 1930

04 - ST PETERSBURG, RU Akakao

06 - KIEV, UA Beletage Event Club



Tickets are on sale now at palayeroyale.com