Palaye Royale Announce Live Stream Plans For This Weekend

James Wilson-Taylor
James Wilson-Taylor 3 hours ago

'Lonely With Palaye Royale' is coming.

Palaye Royale are the latest band to offer up a livestream for fans stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The band announced in a tweet that they plan on broadcasting live this Saturday (March 21) at 3pm PST.

 

Yungblud hosted his own live stream show earlier this week as have other musicians like Robbie Williams and Chris Martin.

Palaye's latest single 'Lonely' was released last week, taken from their upcoming third album 'The Bastards'.

Check out the music video below:

Plus, watch us put your fan questions to Remington, Sebastian and Emerson in our 'Qs From The Queue' episode:

