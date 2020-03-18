Palaye Royale Announce Live Stream Plans For This Weekend

'Lonely With Palaye Royale' is coming.

Palaye Royale are the latest band to offer up a livestream for fans stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The band announced in a tweet that they plan on broadcasting live this Saturday (March 21) at 3pm PST.

Lonely with Palaye Royale is a game show, a concert, an interview, a magic show, whatever you want it to be and it will be live this Saturday at 3p PST. x https://t.co/GYtqfaCPAZ — Palaye Royale (@PalayeRoyale) March 18, 2020

Yungblud hosted his own live stream show earlier this week as have other musicians like Robbie Williams and Chris Martin.

Palaye's latest single 'Lonely' was released last week, taken from their upcoming third album 'The Bastards'.

