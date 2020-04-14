ONE OK ROCK Will Stream Six Full Live Shows Worldwide Via YouTube

They'll all be here over the next two months.





ONE OK ROCK have announced that they'll be streaming six full live shows on YouTube over the coming weeks.



If you've ever seen the band live you'll know that's an exciting prospect, and if not? Here's your chance to get a taste of what it's like.



Those six shows will include their classic Mighty Long Fall at Yokohama Stadium set, their Orchestra Japan Tour 2018, their 2018 Ambitions Japan Dome Tour and more.



Full details of shows, dates and times are below:







This is gonna be great.



Here are a few shorter live clips to tide you over in the meantime:











