One again, Joe makes his music even more beautiful so effortlessly.





It's been a while since we've had one, but nothing,nowhere. has released a 'One Take' version of his latest single 'Nightmare'.



Compared to the upbeat nature and motorcycle revving that coats the original, this stripped back version shows off that trademark vulnerability and delicateness of Joe's songwriting in an incredibly poignant way.



Have a listen below:







Like what you hear?



Well here's a few more 'One Take' classics.



