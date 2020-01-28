nothing,nowhere. Has Dropped A Proper 80s Music Video + A World Tour

Earlier today nothing,nowhere. dropped a brand new single in the form of the 80s tinged 'Nightmare' - his first taste of new music since the release of his collaborative EP with Travis Barker last year.
'Nightmare' is a slight departure from the nothing,nowhere. you might be familiar with - while the lyrical content is still decidedly nothing,nowhere., there's more of a 80s-inspired synthy vibe to this new single.
And now, he's dropped an equally 80s video to accompany it! Complete with full bleach-blonde MULLET. Absolutely glorious.
Speaking of 'Nightmare', nothing,nowhere. has shared, “I wrote nightmare while I was watching Purple Rain every night with the lights out. For days I would put the movie on mute and just be inspired by the visuals and the vibe. The final product seems like some sort of dystopian 80s Miami Beach fever dream. Songs like these are the reason I love making music and pushing myself out of my comfort zone.”
Additionally, nothing,nowhere. has announced a huge world tour! Check out the dates below:
SEPTEMBER
17 - MANCHESTER Gorilla
18 - GLASGOW SWG3
19 - BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy 2
21 - BRISTOL The Fleece
22 - LONDON Electric Ballroom
24 - PARIS Les Etoiles
25 - COLOGNE Stollwerck
26 - BRUSSELS Ancienne Belgique
NOVEMBER
30 - MADRID Sala Nazcal
DECEMBER
01 - BARCELONA Sala Wolf
03 - MUNICH Hansa 39
04 - ZURICH Dynamo
05 - MILAN Magazzini Generali
07 - VIENNA Grelle Forelle
08 - BUDAPEST Durer Kert
09 - PRAGUE Meetfactory
11 - WARSAW Klub Proxima
12 - BERLIN Musik & Frieden
13 - HAMBURG Uebel & Gefährlich
15 - COPENHAGEN Vega
16 - STOCKHOLM Aalen Klubb
18 - ST. PETERSBURG Clubzal
19 - MOSCOW Aglomerat