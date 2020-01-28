nothing,nowhere. Has Dropped A Proper 80s Music Video + A World Tour

Mega 80s vibes ahead.

Earlier today nothing,nowhere. dropped a brand new single in the form of the 80s tinged 'Nightmare' - his first taste of new music since the release of his collaborative EP with Travis Barker last year.

'Nightmare' is a slight departure from the nothing,nowhere. you might be familiar with - while the lyrical content is still decidedly nothing,nowhere., there's more of a 80s-inspired synthy vibe to this new single.

And now, he's dropped an equally 80s video to accompany it! Complete with full bleach-blonde MULLET. Absolutely glorious.

Speaking of 'Nightmare', nothing,nowhere. has shared, “I wrote nightmare while I was watching Purple Rain every night with the lights out. For days I would put the movie on mute and just be inspired by the visuals and the vibe. The final product seems like some sort of dystopian 80s Miami Beach fever dream. Songs like these are the reason I love making music and pushing myself out of my comfort zone.”

Additionally, nothing,nowhere. has announced a huge world tour! Check out the dates below:

SEPTEMBER

17 - MANCHESTER Gorilla

18 - GLASGOW SWG3

19 - BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy 2

21 - BRISTOL The Fleece

22 - LONDON Electric Ballroom

24 - PARIS Les Etoiles

25 - COLOGNE Stollwerck

26 - BRUSSELS Ancienne Belgique

NOVEMBER

30 - MADRID Sala Nazcal

DECEMBER

01 - BARCELONA Sala Wolf

03 - MUNICH Hansa 39

04 - ZURICH Dynamo

05 - MILAN Magazzini Generali

07 - VIENNA Grelle Forelle

08 - BUDAPEST Durer Kert

09 - PRAGUE Meetfactory

11 - WARSAW Klub Proxima

12 - BERLIN Musik & Frieden

13 - HAMBURG Uebel & Gefährlich

15 - COPENHAGEN Vega

16 - STOCKHOLM Aalen Klubb

18 - ST. PETERSBURG Clubzal

19 - MOSCOW Aglomerat