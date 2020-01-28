nothing,nowhere. Has Dropped A Brand New, 80s-Tinged Single

This is 'Nightmare'.

nothing,nowhere. has dropped a brand new single in the form of 'Nightmare' - his first taste of new music since the release of his collaborative EP with Travis Barker last year.

'Nightmare' is a slight departure from the nothing,nowhere. you might be familiar with - while the lyrical content is still decidedly nothing,nowhere., there's more of a 80s-inspired synthy vibe to this new single.

Basically, if this is a sign of what we can expect from future music from nothing,nowhere., consider us very excited for what's coming next.

Check out nothing,nowhere.'s new single 'Nightmare' below:



We spoke with nothing,nowhere. backstage at Reading & Leeds Festival 2019 to talk through his EP with blink-182's Travis Barker as well as his previous collab with Dashboard Confessional, touring with Grandson and his future plans:

