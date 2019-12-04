Nothing Is ‘Fine’ In Mike Shinoda’s New Video

Gotta admit, we didn't see this pivot towards supervillainy coming.
Mike Shinoda has released a dramatic new video for 'fine'.
It features him in a surprising role - bringing fire and destruction to the world as a kind of all-powerful, tech-driven supervillain.
No, really.
Check it out here:
'fine' is taken from the soundtrack to new film The Blackout, which if you haven't guessed already, you just got a preview of.
Mike released his debut solo album 'Post Traumatic' in 2018 and embarked on a full world tour, including performances on the main stage at Reading & Leeds Festival.
Check out our full interview with him about the album and his future plans in the video below:
