New Years Day Have Announced A Headline UK Tour

New Years Day have announced their return to the UK, before they've even wrapped up their current tour here.
They're currently touring the UK with Halestorm (and are playing London's iconic Alexandra Palace tonight), but if you can't make it along, you're in luck! They'll be back and headlining the UK in February - marking their first headline appearance in the UK since the release of their album 'Unbreakable' earlier this year.
Check out the full list of tour dates below:
FEBRUARY
21 - LONDON Islington Academy
22 - MANCHESTER Club Academy
25 - BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy2
26 - BRISTOL The Fleece
