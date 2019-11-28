New Years Day Have Announced A Headline UK Tour

They're coming back!

New Years Day have announced their return to the UK, before they've even wrapped up their current tour here.

They're currently touring the UK with Halestorm (and are playing London's iconic Alexandra Palace tonight), but if you can't make it along, you're in luck! They'll be back and headlining the UK in February - marking their first headline appearance in the UK since the release of their album 'Unbreakable' earlier this year.

Check out the full list of tour dates below:

FEBRUARY

21 - LONDON Islington Academy

22 - MANCHESTER Club Academy

25 - BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy2

26 - BRISTOL The Fleece

Go into New Years Day's new album 'Unbreakable' track by track below:

