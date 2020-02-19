Visit the shop
Rocksound Issue 262 - March 2020
News

New Knuckle Puck Music Is Coming This Week

Jack Rogers
Jack Rogers 3 hours ago

The new era is about to kick off. 



Pop-punk fans, listen up! Knuckle Puck have revealed that they are about to release a new song. 

The track in question is called 'TUNE YOU OUT' and it's set to drop on Thursday (February 20) at 9pm PST / midnight EST. So that's 5am GMT on Friday morning too ok? 
 


The announcement of the song comes after plenty of evidence the band have been working on new music in the studio, summed up perfectly in this Instagram post:
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

III • @yeahfilms on the edit

A post shared by Knuckle Puck (@knucklepuckil) on


'TUNE YOU OUT' will be the first brand new music from the band in 3 years, following on from their brilliant second full-length 'Shapeshifter and 18's reworked EP 'Shifted'.

To wet the palette let's revisit 'Want Me Around':

Tags:

Rock Sound Online

More Rock Sound

View More