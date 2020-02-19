New Knuckle Puck Music Is Coming This Week

The new era is about to kick off.





Pop-punk fans, listen up! Knuckle Puck have revealed that they are about to release a new song.



The track in question is called 'TUNE YOU OUT' and it's set to drop on Thursday (February 20) at 9pm PST / midnight EST. So that's 5am GMT on Friday morning too ok?



New KP song TUNE YOU OUT this

Thursday 9pm PST / midnight EST

Pre-Save/Add now (link in bio) pic.twitter.com/xnfn6wTIA6 — Knuckle Puck (@KnucklePuckIL) February 18, 2020



The announcement of the song comes after plenty of evidence the band have been working on new music in the studio, summed up perfectly in this Instagram post:





'TUNE YOU OUT' will be the first brand new music from the band in 3 years, following on from their brilliant second full-length 'Shapeshifter and 18's reworked EP 'Shifted'.



To wet the palette let's revisit 'Want Me Around':

