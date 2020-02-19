New Knuckle Puck Music Is Coming This Week

The new era is about to kick off.
Pop-punk fans, listen up! Knuckle Puck have revealed that they are about to release a new song.
The track in question is called 'TUNE YOU OUT' and it's set to drop on Thursday (February 20) at 9pm PST / midnight EST. So that's 5am GMT on Friday morning too ok?
New KP song TUNE YOU OUT this
Thursday 9pm PST / midnight EST
Pre-Save/Add now (link in bio) pic.twitter.com/xnfn6wTIA6
— Knuckle Puck (@KnucklePuckIL) February 18, 2020
The announcement of the song comes after plenty of evidence the band have been working on new music in the studio, summed up perfectly in this Instagram post:
View this post on Instagram
III • @yeahfilms on the edit
A post shared by Knuckle Puck (@knucklepuckil) on Jan 7, 2020 at 8:21am PST
'TUNE YOU OUT' will be the first brand new music from the band in 3 years, following on from their brilliant second full-length 'Shapeshifter and 18's reworked EP 'Shifted'.
To wet the palette let's revisit 'Want Me Around':
