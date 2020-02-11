New Found Glory Have Announced A New Album + Released A New Single

Pop-punk lives!

New Found Glory are BACK, and they're releasing a new album this year! Here's absolutely everything you need to know:

01. It's called 'Forever + Ever x Infinity'

02. It's set for release May 29 through Hopeless Records

03. The album artwork looks a bit like this:



04. The first single off 'Forever + Ever x Infinity' is 'Greatest Of All Time', which you can check out below:



'Forever + Ever x Infinity' is available now for pre-order here.