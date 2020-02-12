New Asking Alexandria Music Is Coming TODAY

HERE WE GO.

What a day! Asking Alexandria are dropping their brand new single 'They Don’t Want What We Want (And They Don’t Care)' today! This marks the first new music from Asking Alexandria since they released 'The Violence' back in July last year.

The new track is set to premiere tonight on Octane, with the band also hinting that this will kick off their new era, sharing in a tweet that they "can't wait to share this new chapter".

*NEW MUSIC ALERT* We’re dropping a brand new song “They Don’t Want What We Want (And They Don’t Care)” TOMORROW on @SXMOctane at 12pm PST/3pm EST. Can’t wait to share this new chapter with you. pic.twitter.com/yqTxv1oWG6 — Asking Alexandria (@AAofficial) February 12, 2020



Back in August, Asking Alexandria's Ben Bruce shared about their new album that "it's done. It’s ready to go. I could release it tomorrow. It’s done, we’re ready.”

As yet, there's been no official announcement about the upcoming album, but Ben also shared “Our label, most labels want you to keep spitting out new music so they can make money, but our label is doing the opposite. They want us to take more singles from the self-titled to radio. That’s just boring. I don’t want to spend time on a single that I wrote three years ago or two years ago. I’m ready to put new music out into the world. That’s a battle we’re having with our label right now, but I think we’re coming to the end of that battle and I think we’ve figured out when we’re going to release the record, and it shouldn’t be too long.”

"I’m just waiting to pull the trigger. The self-titled album did so much for us as a band. We almost reinvented ourselves and took our career to a whole new level and it’s been really good,” he added.

The upcoming, yet to be announced Asking Alexandria album would be the first from the lads since the release of their self titled album in December, 2017.