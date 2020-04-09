Neck Deep’s Matt West Has Announced A Special Twitch Stream To Help Raise Money For Their Road Crew

Final Fantasy VII in one day? Let's go!





Neck Deep guitarist Matt West has announced that tomorrow (April 10) he will take part in a special Twitch livestream to help raise money for the band's road crew who have been affected by the current Coronavirus pandemic.



What makes this so special? Well, he's going to attempt to complete the remake of Final Fantasy VII in one sitting. Yeah. Really.



Here's a message from West explaining everything:



“A lot of people from different walks of life have been affected by the recent COVID-19 pandemic, and of those people, freelancers in the music industry have been hit particularly hard.



"A lot of our core crew have have lost work due to tours being cancelled and venues being closed. We wanted to see, through the power of one saddo playing video games in his spare room, if we could raise some money to support the people who really make everyone of our shows happen for you.



"If you aren't aware, without our crew we wouldnt ever be able to play live. They do all the heavy lifting, they make sure we're in the venue on time, that the stage and all the gear is set up and working in the best condition that it can be. They work incredibly hard so lets show them some support and help em out when they can't work. They're some of our closest friends, and we wanna try and help them out as much as we can."



You'll be able to watch the stream from HERE.



And you are able to donate to the crew fund HERE.







Neck Deep's new album 'All Distortions Are Intentional' is set for release on July 24 via Hopeless Records.



Here's 'Lowlife' for ya:







