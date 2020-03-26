Neck Deep Need Your Help To Make Their New Music Video

Lowlives, time to get creative.





Due to the current Coronavirus situation, Neck Deep have been unable to film the music video for their next single 'When You Know'.



Though that's not going to stop them from making it, and they need your help.



All you have to do is film a 10-15 second video of yourself holding up a lyric of your choice from the song.



They're asking you to be as creative as possible with it as well, so make your lyrics look as fancy and extra and possible.



Here's a full explanation from vocalist Ben Barlow:







SO, here are the lyrics:



"Sunshine, we don’t belong here

We got no flowers to grow

But it feels so good with you on me, baby

Yeah, it feels so good when you know

When you know



Make peace with your demons and hope that they leave you alone

Make peace with your feelings

Admit there’s a reason you’re not letting go



We could fall right into nothing,

Open arms like we’re infinite

You’ve got nothing left to lose

When you’ve been crying all night



Break free

Oh no, not literally

Cuz you’ve got work at eight

And I’ve got friends who hate me



No, break free from all that makes you weak

And in that moment stay for forever and a day

Or three months in, I’m thinking about more than just the next week

Baby, you feeling me?



And when you know

You wanna bottle the feeling

Never let go

God, I hate when you’re leaving

It just feels so good when you want me baby

I’ll go where you go

Wherever you go"



And here is where you should submit your video. You have until April 03.



Neck Deep's new album 'All Distortions Are Intentional' is set for release on July 24 via Hopeless Records.



Here's the video for first single 'Lowlife':



