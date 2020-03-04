Neck Deep Have Announced An Absolutely Massive UK Tour

Following on from the announcement of their new album 'All Distortions Are Intentional', Neck Deep have revealed the dates for their biggest ever headline tour.
They look a little like this:
SEPTEMBER
12 - MANCHESTER O2 Victoria Warehouse
13 - MANCHESTER O2 Victoria Warehouse
15 - GLASGOW Barrowland Ballroom
16 - GLASGOW Barrowland Ballroom
18 - CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena
19 - LONDON Alexandra Palace
We told you they were big.
Seb Barlow, the band's new bassist and long time collaborator had this to say about the announcement:
"We are incredibly excited (and nervous) to be playing such big and prestigious venues! When we started this band, we never even dreamed of playing at places like Alexandra Palace and O2 Victoria Warehouse, so to headline them feels surreal.
"Not that we have ever felt the need to prove ourselves to anyone, but coming back with an album we are all incredibly proud of and confident in, we felt we needed to play rooms that reflect that. We had these venues in mind when we were writing this record, so, now is the time to do it.”
Tickets go on general sale Friday March 20 at 10AM.
So in case you missed it, Neck Deep's new album is called 'All Distortions Are Intentional'. It's coming out on July 24 through Hopeless Records.
There's also a new song for you to listen to. That's called 'Lowlife' and sounds a lot like this:
The full tracklisting looks like this:
01. Sonderland
02. Fall
03. Lowlife
04. Telling Stories
05. When You Know
06. Quarry
07. Sick Joke
08. What Took You So Long
09. Empty House
10. Little Dove
11. I Revolve (Around You)
12. Pushing Daisies