Neck Deep Have Announced An Absolutely Massive UK Tour

Now these are some big rooms.





Following on from the announcement of their new album 'All Distortions Are Intentional', Neck Deep have revealed the dates for their biggest ever headline tour.



They look a little like this:



SEPTEMBER

12 - MANCHESTER O2 Victoria Warehouse

13 - MANCHESTER O2 Victoria Warehouse

15 - GLASGOW Barrowland Ballroom

16 - GLASGOW Barrowland Ballroom

18 - CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

19 - LONDON Alexandra Palace



We told you they were big.



Seb Barlow, the band's new bassist and long time collaborator had this to say about the announcement:



"We are incredibly excited (and nervous) to be playing such big and prestigious venues! When we started this band, we never even dreamed of playing at places like Alexandra Palace and O2 Victoria Warehouse, so to headline them feels surreal.



"Not that we have ever felt the need to prove ourselves to anyone, but coming back with an album we are all incredibly proud of and confident in, we felt we needed to play rooms that reflect that. We had these venues in mind when we were writing this record, so, now is the time to do it.”



Tickets go on general sale Friday March 20 at 10AM.







So in case you missed it, Neck Deep's new album is called 'All Distortions Are Intentional'. It's coming out on July 24 through Hopeless Records.



There's also a new song for you to listen to. That's called 'Lowlife' and sounds a lot like this:







The full tracklisting looks like this:



01. Sonderland

02. Fall

03. Lowlife

04. Telling Stories

05. When You Know

06. Quarry

07. Sick Joke

08. What Took You So Long

09. Empty House

10. Little Dove

11. I Revolve (Around You)

12. Pushing Daisies



And the artwork like this:



