Neck Deep Have Announced A New Member + Launched An App

Things are HAPPENING.

Following the teaser posted across their social media earlier in the week, promising that big things were coming "very soon", Neck Deep have today announced their newest member, and launched an app!

Seb Barlow, long-time collaborator and brother to frontman Ben Barlow, has officially joined Neck Deep, and features in their new photos (and Twitter bio). Seb has been a part of Neck Deep behind the scenes since day one - as a producer, mixer, songwriter and all-round collaborator. Most recently, he mixed and mastered Neck Deep's latest single 'She's A God', but he also had a hand in co-writing the likes of 'In Bloom', among many many others.

Neck Deep made the announcement about Seb officially being in the band on their brand new app, which they've also launched today. The app is available right now to download from the relevant app store.

Inside the app is a whole host of exclusive information - including the news about Seb joining the band:



And an invite to something called 'SONDERLAND', which is happening February 28 and 29 at the Camden Stables in London... Curious...



Neck Deep drummer Dani Washington has also added to the Sonderland mystery, by tweeting this:



Stay tuned for more information as we get it. But it truly is fun to have Neck Deep active again, isn't it?

In the mean time, check out their most recent single 'She's A God' below:

