My Chemical Romance’s ‘Helena’ Just Reached A Significant Milestone

We've clearly all been binging.

The official video for My Chemical Romance's 'Helena' has reached a significant milestone in the wake of the big reunion announcement.

It was reported in the days following the announcement of My Chem's return, that they'd seen a 190% increase in YouTube views compared to their standard daily average across 2019 - and that increase in video views appears to have especially paid off for 'Helena'.

The video has now been watched over 100 million times since it was posted on YouTube in 2009 - and it's the fourth My Chem video to reach the milestone, following 'Welcome To The Black Parade', 'Teenagers' and 'Famous Last Words'.

Now, 100 million is a massive amount of views. But we've run the numbers, just to apply some important context. If you were to single-handedly watch 'Helena' 100 million times (at time of publishing, it's been 100.25 million times), it would take you:

21.15 billion seconds

352.6 million minutes

5.9 million hours

244,839 days

34,975 weeks

671 years

That's a whole LOT of time spent watching 'Helena'.

With that said, this is the perfect excuse to watch the video again! Check out My Chemical Romance's 'Helena' below:



Since the reunion announcement, My Chem's video for 'Welcome To The Black Parade' has jumped 3 million views, and 'Teenagers' has increased by 2 million views. So we're all just having a lovely time and reminiscing lately.

My Chemical Romance announced their reunion and a series of comeback shows on Halloween, after breaking up in 2013.

So far they've announced five reunion shows - check out the full list below:

DECEMBER 2019

20 - LOS ANGELES Shrine Expo Hall

MARCH 2020

20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival

21 - SYDNEY Download Festival

25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs

29 - TOKYO Download Festival