My Chemical Romance’s Eden Sessions Show In Cornwall Has Been Postponed

It has been revealed that The Eden Sessions, a series of concerts set to take place this summer, has been postponed.



My Chemical Romance were set to play the event on June 16. It would also have been their first show in the UK since their comeback last year.



The organisers will be approaching each artist's representatives to see if they can still play the event in 2021. If not, refunds will be available.



You can read a statement from the event here:



"Organisers have been closely assessing the impacts of the global coronavirus pandemic and decided that to ensure the safety and wellbeing of concert-goers, artists, crews, Eden Sessions staff and supporting teams, the Sessions could not go ahead this year.



When shows are rescheduled and dates confirmed, the Eden Project will contact all existing ticketholders with details. Original tickets will remain valid for any show that is rescheduled.



We would like to assure all ticketholders that we share their disappointment but we are sure they will understand why the Sessions cannot go ahead this summer.



We send our heartfelt thanks to everyone for their patience and understanding while we have worked through these unprecedented times to reach this decision. The good news is that the Eden Sessions will be back in the summer of 2021. We are working hard to reschedule artists booked for 2020 to play next year.



To everyone who was looking forward to this year’s Sessions and to all past and future concert-goers we say thanks so much for supporting the Eden Sessions.



We send our very best wishes to all and look forward to welcoming everyone back to what promises be an unforgettable season in the summer of 2021."