My Chemical Romance’s Comeback Show Is The Highest-Grossing Show In The Shrine History

It has been revealed by My Chemical Romance's booking agent that their huge comeback show in Los Angeles last month smashed records for the venue, taking the crown for the highest-grossing show in The Shrine's 95-year history.

My Chem announced a one-off comeback show on Halloween last year, with tickets to the show going on sale the following day. The show unsurpisingly sold out immediately, at a full capacity of 4,997 tickets - which equates to a gross of $1,451,745.

They also out-performed all previous shows at the venue in merchandise sales.

My Chemical Romance just opened their Return show with 'I'm Not Okay (I Promise)'



Speaking to Variety about the comeback show, My Chemical Romance's booking agent Matt Galle shared that he had been "getting offers for the last seven to eight years" for the band to perform. According to their agent, My Chem considered the offers, but were waiting for "the right time".

Their agent also added that "2019 was a year that that made sense to them. They had some backstory with their [2010 album] ‘Danger Days...’. They knew they wanted to do one show and… they’re excited about the demand and the response and what else is coming for next year.”

So far, MCR have five live appearances scheduled for 2020, across Australia, New Zealand and Japan. Check out the full list of announced tour dates below:

MARCH

20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival

21 - SYDNEY Download Festival

25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs

28 - OSAKA Intex

29 - TOKYO Download Festival

They have also started teasing their return to the UK, with a cryptic teaser posted across social media late last week.