My Chemical Romance Are Teasing Something…

Could some more tour dates be on the way?

My Chemical Romance have posted a cryptic teaser image this evening (January 03), suggesting something special coming soon for UK fans.

The band took to social media to unveil the photo with an accompanying union jack emoji - could some new tour dates be coming soon?

Fingers crossed!

And just to get our brains working overtime, Gerard Way also took to Instagram and posted a pic of a field:

Could it be the same one that mysterious figure is standing in? Or is it just...you know...a nice field? We'll keep you posted.

MCR made their return in a show at The Shrine in LA on December 20 and will next be seen hitting Australia, New Zealand and Japan for a series of shows in March.

So, while we wait for more details on this announcement, let's look back at that epic entrance as the band played 'I'm Not Okay (I Promise)' for the first time since 2012:

My Chemical Romance just opened their Return show with ‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’ pic.twitter.com/PZSN33rkEi — Rock Sound (@rocksound) December 21, 2019

Plus, we asked fans headed to the show what the band means to them. Check out some of their amazing responses here: