My Chemical Romance Return TOMORROW. Here’s How Rock Sound Is Bringing It All To You

On Friday, December 20, My Chemical Romance come back to life.
At The Shrine in Los Angeles tomorrow night, Gerard, Frank, Mikey, Ray and drummer Jarrod Alexander will step onstage as MCR for the first time since May 2012.
And we're here to be your complete guide to the whole thing.
We'll be on the ground in Los Angeles, bringing you video updates straight from the streets, talking to those of you lucky enough to be at the show and of course, letting you know exactly what's happening inside the biggest show of the decade with blow-by-blow text, a video review and so, so much more.
