To appropriately quote the name of one of Gerard Way's solo songs - 'Get The Gang Together'.

The fact that My Chemical Romance have reunited is still sinking in for a lot of us, but their latest post on Instagram has just made it all the more real.

Since they announced the reunion and series of comeback shows last month, there's been no new photos of them all together. No new official photo - nothing at all. But that just changed.

Just now, My Chem posted a black and white photo of Gerard, Mikey, Frank and Ray sitting together in a rehearsal space, preparing for their comeback show next month.

This marks the first photo we've seen of all four members of My Chem together since they all hung out at a Frank Iero And The Patience show in Los Angeles, back in 2017.

Check out the photo below:

My Chemical Romance are making their live return next month in Los Angeles, and have announced a series of other live appearances to follow in 2020. Check out the full list of upcoming tourdates below:

DECEMBER

20 - LOS ANGELES Shrine

MARCH

20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival

21 - SYDNEY Download Festival

25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs

29 - TOKYO Download Festival