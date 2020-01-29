My Chemical Romance Just Announced A North American Tour

My Chemical Romance have announced a North American tour via an epic new short film.
After some earlier teasing, the band posted a new video on YouTube earlier today (January 29) entitled 'A summoning...'. The 13 min long film was directed by Kris Mercado, who worked on their previous video 'An Offering' for the announcement of their UK shows in Milton Keynes, and music composed by Ray Toro and Jamie Muhoberac.
It stars Marcos Garcia as a man who summons the spirit of the band using a ouija board. It features nods to all the eras of MCR including the album cover of 'Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge', the hospital bed seen in the opening of 'The Black Parade' tour and the dystopian Los Angeles of 'Danger Days'.
You can check out the full video below:
The film concludes with a reveal of their US tour, including headline appearances at Riot Fest and Music Midtown Festival.
My Chemical Romance will play the following US dates:
SEPTEMBER
09 - DETROIT Little Caesars Arena
11 - ST PAUL Xcel Energy Center
12 - CHICAGO Riot Fest
14 - TORONTO Scotiabank Arena
15 - BOSTON TD Garden
17 - NEW YORK Barclays Center
18 - PHILADELPHIA Wells Fargo Center
20 - ATLANTA Music Midtown Festival
22 - NEWARK Prudential Center
26 - SUNRISE BB&T Center
29 - HOUSTON Toyota Center
30 - DALLAS American Airline Center
OCTOBER
02 - DENVER Pepsi Center
04 - TACOMA Dome
06 - OAKLAND Arena
08 - LOS ANGELES Forum
10 - SACRAMENTO Aftershock Festival
11 - LAS VEGAS T-Mobile Arena
