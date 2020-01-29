My Chemical Romance Just Announced A North American Tour

Watch their new short film now.

My Chemical Romance have announced a North American tour via an epic new short film.

After some earlier teasing, the band posted a new video on YouTube earlier today (January 29) entitled 'A summoning...'. The 13 min long film was directed by Kris Mercado, who worked on their previous video 'An Offering' for the announcement of their UK shows in Milton Keynes, and music composed by Ray Toro and Jamie Muhoberac.

It stars Marcos Garcia as a man who summons the spirit of the band using a ouija board. It features nods to all the eras of MCR including the album cover of 'Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge', the hospital bed seen in the opening of 'The Black Parade' tour and the dystopian Los Angeles of 'Danger Days'.

You can check out the full video below:

The film concludes with a reveal of their US tour, including headline appearances at Riot Fest and Music Midtown Festival.

My Chemical Romance will play the following US dates:

SEPTEMBER

09 - DETROIT Little Caesars Arena

11 - ST PAUL Xcel Energy Center

12 - CHICAGO Riot Fest

14 - TORONTO Scotiabank Arena

15 - BOSTON TD Garden

17 - NEW YORK Barclays Center

18 - PHILADELPHIA Wells Fargo Center

20 - ATLANTA Music Midtown Festival

22 - NEWARK Prudential Center

26 - SUNRISE BB&T Center

29 - HOUSTON Toyota Center

30 - DALLAS American Airline Center

OCTOBER

02 - DENVER Pepsi Center

04 - TACOMA Dome

06 - OAKLAND Arena

08 - LOS ANGELES Forum

10 - SACRAMENTO Aftershock Festival

11 - LAS VEGAS T-Mobile Arena

We chatted with MCR fans in LA about what the band means to them ahead of their comeback show at The Shrine venue back in December. Check out the video below: