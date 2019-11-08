My Chemical Romance Have Revealed Who Will Be Drumming For Their Comeback Show

A familiar face is re-joining the ranks.

Ever since the My Chemical Romance reunion was announced last week, the internet has been speculating about who will be joining Gerard, Frank, Mikey and Ray on stage as the drummer for their comeback show next month.

Since the departure of their drummer in April 2010, My Chem have worked with a series of touring and session drummers, but never formally replaced him.

A representative of My Chemical Romance has confirmed to Billboard that long-time friend and collaborator Jarrod Alexander will be joining the band at their comeback show next month on the drums. Jarrod has worked with My Chemical Romance since replacing touring drummer Mike Pedicone during the Honda Civic Tour in 2011, where he continued with the band through their New Zealand and Australian tour dates, through to their appearance at Bamboozle in May 2012.

Jarrod was also in the studio with My Chem during the recording of their famously scrapped 'MCR5' album. So he's a trusted part of the My Chem machine.

Eagle-eyed fans had already spotted that Jarrod had posted the reunion poster to his personal Instagram, but it's nice to have it all confirmed, isn't it?

My Chemical Romance are set to make their comeback at an intimate show in Los Angeles on December 20.