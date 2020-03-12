My Chemical Romance’s Japanese Shows Have Been Postponed

The decision has been made for the safety of the public.

My Chemical Romance have announced the postponement of their Japanese tour.



"The promoter of our Japan shows suggested that we postpone the shows in Japan for the safety of the public, and we are heeding that advice," they wrote in a statement.



"We had very much hoped to have alternate dates confirmed before we announced the postponement, to make sure our fans knew we had every intention of coming back."



"Somehow, word got out before we could do that. However, please know that we are working on rescheduling shows and will try to announce those soon."



"We are terribly sad to postpone, and even more distressed about what is happening the world over."



"Take good care and we hope to see you all as soon as possible. Please be good to each other."



The news comes amid a time of difficult choices in the live music world, where long-running festivals such as South By Southwest have been cancelled and Coachella Festival postponed amidst the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.



Numerous other tours and events have been cancelled or postponed for similar reasons.

