My Chemical Romance Have Posted A Mysterious New Teaser Video

A tour reveal? A music video? We need answers!

My Chemical Romance have continued to tease fans by posting another new video overnight (January 28).

This time, the short clip features the hashtag #MCRXX alongside a hooded figure in a bedroom using candles and a ouija board to...contact the dead?

Check out the mysterious clip below:

Please join us on YouTube and https://t.co/X03WDrSnJT at 8:35am PST/11:35am EST #MCRXX pic.twitter.com/Tpb9DyAhIG — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) January 29, 2020

A full video is set to be released later today (January 29) on the MCR YouTube channel at 4.35pm (GMT). We'll keep you posted on all the latest info as soon as we have it.

My Chemical Romance announced a series of European tour dates earlier this week including a third night at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.

Check out their current full list of tour dates below:

MARCH

20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival

21 - SYDNEY Download Festival

25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs

28 - OSAKA Intex

29 - TOKYO Download Festival

JUNE

18 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

20 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

21 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

23 - DUBLIN Royal Hospital Kilmainham

JULY

01 - HUNGARY Volt Festival

04 - BOLOGNA Arena Parco Nord

06 - BONN KUNST!RASEN

11 - MOSCOW Park Live