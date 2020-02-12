My Chemical Romance Have Just Announced Another UK Headliner

Pack your bags, we're off to Cornwall.

My Chemical Romance have just announced another UK headline appearance for this year, ahead of their three-show residency at Milton Keynes' Stadium MK this coming June.

MCR are set to play a headline show as part of the Eden Sessions in Cornwall on June 16. According to the organisers The Eden Project, My Chemical Romance were drawn to play at the Cornwall home of the world-renowned environmental and educational charity due to Eden’s green credentials and ground-breaking programmes aimed at inspiring and educating people about humanity’s reliance on the natural world.

Tickets are on sale from Wednesday, February 19 at 5pm from HERE.

Check out all scheduled upcoming My Chemical Romance live appearances below:

MARCH

20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival

21 - SYDNEY Download Festival

25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs

28 - OSAKA Intex

29 - TOKYO Download Festival

JUNE

16 - CORNWALL Eden Sessions

18 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

20 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

21 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

23 - DUBLIN Royal Hospital Kilmainham

JULY

01 - HUNGARY Volt Festival

04 - BOLOGNA Arena Parco Nord

06 - BONN KUNST!RASEN

11 - MOSCOW Park Live

SEPTEMBER

09 - DETROIT Little Caesars Arena

11 - ST PAUL Xcel Energy Center

12 - CHICAGO Riot Fest

14 - TORONTO Scotiabank Arena

15 - BOSTON TD Garden

17 - NEW YORK Barclays Center

18 - PHILADELPHIA Wells Fargo Center

20 - ATLANTA Music Midtown Festival

22 - NEWARK Prudential Center

23 - NEWARK Prudential Center

26 - SUNRISE BB&T Center

29 - HOUSTON Toyota Center

30 - DALLAS American Airline Center

OCTOBER

02 - DENVER Pepsi Center

04 - TACOMA Dome

06 - OAKLAND Arena

08 - LOS ANGELES Forum

10 - SACRAMENTO Aftershock Festival

11 - LAS VEGAS T-Mobile Arena

13 - LOS ANGELES Forum

14 - LOS ANGELES Forum

16 - LOS ANGELES Forum