My Chemical Romance Have Just Announced Another UK Headliner

My Chemical Romance have just announced another UK headline appearance for this year, ahead of their three-show residency at Milton Keynes' Stadium MK this coming June.
MCR are set to play a headline show as part of the Eden Sessions in Cornwall on June 16. According to the organisers The Eden Project, My Chemical Romance were drawn to play at the Cornwall home of the world-renowned environmental and educational charity due to Eden’s green credentials and ground-breaking programmes aimed at inspiring and educating people about humanity’s reliance on the natural world.
Tickets are on sale from Wednesday, February 19 at 5pm from HERE.
Check out the official show poster below:
Check out all scheduled upcoming My Chemical Romance live appearances below:
MARCH
20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival
21 - SYDNEY Download Festival
25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs
28 - OSAKA Intex
29 - TOKYO Download Festival
01 - HUNGARY Volt Festival
04 - BOLOGNA Arena Parco Nord
06 - BONN KUNST!RASEN
11 - MOSCOW Park Live
SEPTEMBER
09 - DETROIT Little Caesars Arena
11 - ST PAUL Xcel Energy Center
12 - CHICAGO Riot Fest
14 - TORONTO Scotiabank Arena
15 - BOSTON TD Garden
17 - NEW YORK Barclays Center
18 - PHILADELPHIA Wells Fargo Center
20 - ATLANTA Music Midtown Festival
22 - NEWARK Prudential Center
23 - NEWARK Prudential Center
26 - SUNRISE BB&T Center
29 - HOUSTON Toyota Center
30 - DALLAS American Airline Center
OCTOBER
02 - DENVER Pepsi Center
04 - TACOMA Dome
06 - OAKLAND Arena
08 - LOS ANGELES Forum
10 - SACRAMENTO Aftershock Festival
11 - LAS VEGAS T-Mobile Arena
13 - LOS ANGELES Forum
14 - LOS ANGELES Forum
16 - LOS ANGELES Forum