My Chemical Romance Have Four Entries In The Hot Rock Songs Chart

The big reunion announcement from My Chemical Romance on Halloween has inspired a massive spike in the purchase and streaming of their music - between the announcement of the reunion on Thursday, October 31 and midnight on Friday, November 01 they saw 11.4 million on-demand streams. And that was only in the first chart week since the reunion announcement!

It was revealed earlier this week that My Chemical Romance's seminal classic album 'The Black Parade' is back in the Billboard 200 Chart, marking its first appearance in over two years - appearing at number 92.

Now that we're two weeks into having My Chem back, it's been revealed by Billboard that four MCR singles have debuted on the Hot Rock Songs Chart this week, with 'Welcome To The Black Parade' debuting at number six in the chart. Elsewhere on the chart, 'Teenagers' placed at number 16, 'Helena' is in at number 19, and 'I'm Not Okay (I Promise)' has entered at number 21.

Earlier this week Panic! At The Disco broke the record for the longest running artist to hold the number one single on the Billboard Hot Rock Songs Chart, having held the top spot for 53 weeks consecutively.

My Chemical Romance announced their reunion last month, and have since announced five upcoming live appearances. Check out the full list of upcoming shows below:

DECEMBER

20 - LOS ANGELES Shrine

MARCH

20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival

21 - SYDNEY Download Festival

25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs

29 - TOKYO Download Festival