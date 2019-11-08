My Chemical Romance Have Announced The Support For Their Comeback Show

This will be a LOVELY TIME.



My Chemical Romance have recruited one of their longest friends and supporters to open for their comeback show next month.

Thursday are set to open proceedings on December 20, which is a nice nod to the past, and their history - Thursday frontman Geoff Rickly famously produced the first ever MCR EP, 'Like Phantoms, Forever' as well as their debut album 'I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love'.

The relationship between MCR and Thursday extends even further - Thursday drummer Tucker Rule has spent this year on the road as the drummer for Frank Iero And The Future Violents.

In the tweet announcing Thursday on the line-up, My Chem mentioned that they're a special guest - so could that mean there's even more special guests yet to be announced.

My Chemical Romance are making their highly anticipated comeback next month in Los Angeles after a seven year breakup.