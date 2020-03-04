My Chemical Romance Have Announced The Details Of Another European Headline Show

Hey Russia, there's another one coming your way.





Another day, another My Chemical Romance headline show in Europe.



After previously revealing that they will be playing Park Live in Moscow on July 11, the band will now also Ice Palace in St. Petersburg on July 13.



Tickets will be on sale from HERE





The news follows the announcement on Monday of a show in Prague at Prague Rocks, and last week's announcement of a second show in Bonn at KUNST!RASEN.



That takes shows in Europe up to 7.



Are more coming? At this rate, we wouldn't be surprised.



The full list of shows MCR are playing this year so far are below:

MARCH

20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival

21 - SYDNEY Download Festival

25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs

28 - OSAKA Intex

29 - TOKYO Download Festival

JUNE

16 - CORNWALL Eden Sessions

18 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

20 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

21 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

23 - DUBLIN Royal Hospital Kilmainham

JULY

01 - HUNGARY Volt Festival

03 - PRAGUE Prague Rocks

04 - BOLOGNA Arena Parco Nord

06 - BONN KUNST!RASEN

07 - BONN KUNST!RASEN

11 - MOSCOW Park Live

13 - ST. PETERSBURG Ice Palace

SEPTEMBER

09 - DETROIT Little Caesars Arena

11 - ST PAUL Xcel Energy Center

12 - CHICAGO Riot Fest

14 - TORONTO Scotiabank Arena

15 - BOSTON TD Garden

17 - NEW YORK Barclays Center

18 - PHILADELPHIA Wells Fargo Center

20 - ATLANTA Music Midtown Festival

22 - NEWARK Prudential Center

23 - NEWARK Prudential Center

26 - SUNRISE BB&T Center

29 - HOUSTON Toyota Center

30 - DALLAS American Airline Center

OCTOBER

02 - DENVER Pepsi Center

04 - TACOMA Dome

06 - OAKLAND Arena

08 - LOS ANGELES Forum

10 - SACRAMENTO Aftershock Festival

11 - LAS VEGAS T-Mobile Arena

13 - LOS ANGELES Forum

14 - LOS ANGELES Forum

16 - LOS ANGELES Forum