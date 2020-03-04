Visit the shop
Rocksound April 2020 - Issue 263
News

My Chemical Romance Have Announced The Details Of Another European Headline Show

Jack Rogers
Jack Rogers 2 hours ago

Hey Russia, there's another one coming your way. 



Another day, another My Chemical Romance headline show in Europe.

After previously revealing that they will be playing Park Live in Moscow on July 11, the band will now also Ice Palace in St. Petersburg on July 13.

Tickets will be on sale from HERE
 


The news follows the announcement on Monday of a show in Prague at Prague Rocks, and last week's announcement of a second show in Bonn at KUNST!RASEN. 

That takes shows in Europe up to 7. 

Are more coming? At this rate, we wouldn't be surprised. 

The full list of shows MCR are playing this year so far are below:

MARCH

20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival
21 - SYDNEY Download Festival
25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs
28 - OSAKA Intex
29 - TOKYO Download Festival

JUNE

16 - CORNWALL Eden Sessions
18 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK
20 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK
21 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK
23 - DUBLIN Royal Hospital Kilmainham

JULY

01 - HUNGARY Volt Festival
03 - PRAGUE Prague Rocks
04 - BOLOGNA Arena Parco Nord
06 - BONN KUNST!RASEN
07 - BONN KUNST!RASEN
11 - MOSCOW Park Live
13 - ST. PETERSBURG Ice Palace

SEPTEMBER

09 - DETROIT Little Caesars Arena
11 - ST PAUL Xcel Energy Center
12 - CHICAGO Riot Fest
14 - TORONTO Scotiabank Arena
15 - BOSTON TD Garden
17 - NEW YORK Barclays Center
18 - PHILADELPHIA Wells Fargo Center
20 - ATLANTA Music Midtown Festival
22 - NEWARK Prudential Center
23 - NEWARK Prudential Center
26 - SUNRISE BB&T Center
29 - HOUSTON Toyota Center
30 - DALLAS American Airline Center

OCTOBER

02 - DENVER Pepsi Center
04 - TACOMA Dome
06 - OAKLAND Arena
08 - LOS ANGELES Forum
10 - SACRAMENTO Aftershock Festival
11 - LAS VEGAS T-Mobile Arena
13 - LOS ANGELES Forum
14 - LOS ANGELES Forum
16 - LOS ANGELES Forum

