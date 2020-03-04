My Chemical Romance Have Announced The Details Of Another European Headline Show
Hey Russia, there's another one coming your way.
Another day, another My Chemical Romance headline show in Europe.
After previously revealing that they will be playing Park Live in Moscow on July 11, the band will now also Ice Palace in St. Petersburg on July 13.
St. Petersburg: https://t.co/1Uhy2pWYma pic.twitter.com/ulNFisB6Me— My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) March 4, 2020
The news follows the announcement on Monday of a show in Prague at Prague Rocks, and last week's announcement of a second show in Bonn at KUNST!RASEN.
That takes shows in Europe up to 7.
Are more coming? At this rate, we wouldn't be surprised.
The full list of shows MCR are playing this year so far are below:
MARCH
20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival
21 - SYDNEY Download Festival
25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs
28 - OSAKA Intex
29 - TOKYO Download Festival
JUNE
16 - CORNWALL Eden Sessions
18 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK
20 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK
21 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK
23 - DUBLIN Royal Hospital Kilmainham
JULY
01 - HUNGARY Volt Festival
03 - PRAGUE Prague Rocks
04 - BOLOGNA Arena Parco Nord
06 - BONN KUNST!RASEN
07 - BONN KUNST!RASEN
11 - MOSCOW Park Live
13 - ST. PETERSBURG Ice Palace
SEPTEMBER
09 - DETROIT Little Caesars Arena
11 - ST PAUL Xcel Energy Center
12 - CHICAGO Riot Fest
14 - TORONTO Scotiabank Arena
15 - BOSTON TD Garden
17 - NEW YORK Barclays Center
18 - PHILADELPHIA Wells Fargo Center
20 - ATLANTA Music Midtown Festival
22 - NEWARK Prudential Center
23 - NEWARK Prudential Center
26 - SUNRISE BB&T Center
29 - HOUSTON Toyota Center
30 - DALLAS American Airline Center
OCTOBER
02 - DENVER Pepsi Center
04 - TACOMA Dome
06 - OAKLAND Arena
08 - LOS ANGELES Forum
10 - SACRAMENTO Aftershock Festival
11 - LAS VEGAS T-Mobile Arena
13 - LOS ANGELES Forum
14 - LOS ANGELES Forum
16 - LOS ANGELES Forum