We're now up to SIX live appearances on the books.

My Chemical Romance have announced another headline show for 2020, bringing the amount of live shows now on their schedule up to six.

Ahead of their headline appearance at Download Festival Japan in March, My Chemical Romance are set to play a one-off headline show in Osaka with support from Jimmy Eat World (and more yet to be announced).

We are so excited to be coming to Osaka.https://t.co/4UKfFp0Ifm pic.twitter.com/o6lUxSlRvl — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) December 10, 2019

This really does bode well for their big reunion being a full return, doesn't it?

Since the announcement of their reunion on Halloween, My Chem have scheduled six shows, including three headline appearances and three appearances at Download Festival Australia and Japan in March.

The big My Chemical Romance reunion show is set to go down next Friday in Los Angeles. Check out the full list of upcoming live appearances below:

DECEMBER

20 - LOS ANGELES Shrine

MARCH

20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival

21 - SYDNEY Download Festival

25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs

28 - OSAKA Intex

29 - TOKYO Download Festival