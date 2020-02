My Chemical Romance Have Announced Another European Headline Show

ANOTHER ONE!





And just when you think that's that, My Chemical Romance have announced another appearance in Europe this summer.



And it's another one in Germany.



After selling out the first date at Bonn's KUNST!RASEN on July 06, the band will now play a second show there on July 07.



That takes the number of shows the band will be playing in Europe to 5, with them also stopping off in Hungary, Bologna, and Moscow at the start of July.



Then there's the small matter of 3 nights at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes and an appearance at The Eden Project in Cornwall for the UK.



Does this mean more are on the way? We certainly hope so.



A second Bonn, Germany show has been added.https://t.co/5KzNTvyoI2 pic.twitter.com/aZWnCSl3Jz — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) February 27, 2020



Here's a list of all of the live appearances that are currently announced:



MARCH

20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival

21 - SYDNEY Download Festival

25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs

28 - OSAKA Intex

29 - TOKYO Download Festival

JUNE

16 - CORNWALL Eden Sessions

18 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

20 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

21 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

23 - DUBLIN Royal Hospital Kilmainham

JULY

01 - HUNGARY Volt Festival

04 - BOLOGNA Arena Parco Nord

06 - BONN KUNST!RASEN

07 - BONN KUNST!RASEN

11 - MOSCOW Park Live

SEPTEMBER

09 - DETROIT Little Caesars Arena

11 - ST PAUL Xcel Energy Center

12 - CHICAGO Riot Fest

14 - TORONTO Scotiabank Arena

15 - BOSTON TD Garden

17 - NEW YORK Barclays Center

18 - PHILADELPHIA Wells Fargo Center

20 - ATLANTA Music Midtown Festival

22 - NEWARK Prudential Center

23 - NEWARK Prudential Center

26 - SUNRISE BB&T Center

29 - HOUSTON Toyota Center

30 - DALLAS American Airline Center

OCTOBER

02 - DENVER Pepsi Center

04 - TACOMA Dome

06 - OAKLAND Arena

08 - LOS ANGELES Forum

10 - SACRAMENTO Aftershock Festival

11 - LAS VEGAS T-Mobile Arena

13 - LOS ANGELES Forum

14 - LOS ANGELES Forum

16 - LOS ANGELES Forum